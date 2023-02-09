Jeep Rolls Out New 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon, Offered As A Hybrid Or With V8 Power

The Jeep Wrangler is an off-roading icon. It has been through a few generations, but the first Wrangler came along in 1987, and was a callback to classic CJ-series Jeeps. The Wrangler ultimately served as an homage to the Willys Jeep that served GIs overseas in World War II and beyond. It's hard to overstate how influential the Wrangler is.

But in 2003, Jeep engineers decided that Wrangler wasn't rugged enough and birthed the Wrangler Rubicon. The Rubicon model took every bit about the Wrangler that made it competent off-road to the Nth degree. To this day, the Rubicon is the Jeep of choice for anyone who wants an off-roader equipped with all the off-roading bits to either conquer the rocks at Moab, or look really cool covered with mud in a parking lot.

Either way, Jeep wants to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Rubicon with two new versions: the efficient 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, and the diametrically opposed 2023 Rubicon 392.