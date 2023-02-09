Jeep Rolls Out New 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon, Offered As A Hybrid Or With V8 Power
The Jeep Wrangler is an off-roading icon. It has been through a few generations, but the first Wrangler came along in 1987, and was a callback to classic CJ-series Jeeps. The Wrangler ultimately served as an homage to the Willys Jeep that served GIs overseas in World War II and beyond. It's hard to overstate how influential the Wrangler is.
But in 2003, Jeep engineers decided that Wrangler wasn't rugged enough and birthed the Wrangler Rubicon. The Rubicon model took every bit about the Wrangler that made it competent off-road to the Nth degree. To this day, the Rubicon is the Jeep of choice for anyone who wants an off-roader equipped with all the off-roading bits to either conquer the rocks at Moab, or look really cool covered with mud in a parking lot.
Either way, Jeep wants to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Rubicon with two new versions: the efficient 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, and the diametrically opposed 2023 Rubicon 392.
Celebrating 20 years of off-roading
The Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary model takes the regular plug-in Wrangler 4xe and jacks it up with 33 inch tires, a Gorilla Glass windshield in case the terrain wants to fight back, and all manner of off-road focused bits. The hybrid powerplant offers a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. In addition, it'll go 21 miles using just the battery before it runs out (via Stellantis).
The hybrid is nice, and is likely a glimpse of the future of automotive technology, but Jeep also has a new Rubicon model for people who want to go way faster than a Jeep ever should: the 20th Anniversary Rubicon 392. It features the same 6.2-liter engine ripped right out of a Challenger, because why not? The 470 horsepower Jeep can launch itself to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. Jeeps are traditionally not designed for the dragstrip, but Stellantis says the Rubicon 392 will do the 1/4 mile in 13 seconds.
The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary carries an MSRP of $69,585, and the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary goes for $90,895.