The 12 Best Jeeps Of All Time

For more than 75 years, Jeep has been producing some of the most iconic vehicles in the automotive industry, establishing itself as one of the most recognizable car brands in the world. Starting with a military vehicle built by the Willys-Overland company, Jeep made a significant contribution to the eventual victory in WWII, setting the standard for robust and durable, four-wheel-drive off-road transportation.

The Jeep design is so fundamental, it has survived through the years despite frequent changes in company ownership, creating a brand with a distinct identity. Stellantis, the company formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Group in 2021, directs the development of Jeep automobiles and now manufactures vehicles in six countries and sells cars in more than 140 countries.

Today, the automaker produces SUVs that provide ample space for adventure gear or just the weekly groceries, a comfortable ride on city streets, and off-road capabilities that take the driver and passengers to places unreachable by rival vehicles. The modern-day Jeep is the culmination of contributions from some of the best Jeeps made during its long history.

Here are 12 of the most innovative and versatile Jeeps distinguished as design leaders or best sellers making a meaningful contribution to modern Jeep SUVs.