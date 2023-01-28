Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler
Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
If you can live with a Jeep Wrangler's inherent drawbacks (excessive wind and road noise, dull steering, and mediocre cargo room), few SUVs can match its off-road prowess and rugged, vintage styling. Then there's the issue of maintenance costs: In a report by Fleet Financials, the total cost of ownership (TCO) for SUVs and crossovers is historically 10% to 12% higher than for sedans, with fuel economy and maintenance expenses impacting the TCO to a lesser extent. But with a Jeep Wrangler, you generally pay more for maintenance than a Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson.
How much does it cost to maintain a Jeep Wrangler?
The 2023 Jeep Wrangler is available in two or four-door body style. It's also one of the most customizable vehicles from the factory, and is available in many engine choices, including a mighty potent 470-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 in the Wrangler 392. According to Car Edge, the Jeep Wrangler would cost about $10,300 in repairs and maintenance during the first 10 years of service. Doing the math equates to $1,040 in yearly maintenance costs, which is not bad for an off-road SUV. However, there's a 31% chance of costlier repairs occurring in the first 10 years, and 3.21% in the first year, amounting to anywhere from $357 to $1,946 in added repair costs.
However, there's good news. U.S. News has given the 2023 Jeep Wrangler a rating of 7.3 out of 10, while J.D. Power gave it a consumer-verified quality and reliability rating of 82 out of 100 — the best scores it got throughout its four-generation tenure as America's favorite off-roader. The higher scores also reflect better build quality, which is always suitable for a production car.
Of course, insurance costs are part of the equation. Car Edge adds the Jeep Wrangler costs about $1,433 per year to insure, but Value Penguin estimates the insurance cost at $1,562 per year, or $127 monthly. In short, the Jeep Wrangler could cost more to keep it running great, but its off-road merits and charming style are worth the extra dollars for some buyers.