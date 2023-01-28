Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler is available in two or four-door body style. It's also one of the most customizable vehicles from the factory, and is available in many engine choices, including a mighty potent 470-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 in the Wrangler 392. According to Car Edge, the Jeep Wrangler would cost about $10,300 in repairs and maintenance during the first 10 years of service. Doing the math equates to $1,040 in yearly maintenance costs, which is not bad for an off-road SUV. However, there's a 31% chance of costlier repairs occurring in the first 10 years, and 3.21% in the first year, amounting to anywhere from $357 to $1,946 in added repair costs.

Pavel Vaschenkov/Shutterstock

However, there's good news. U.S. News has given the 2023 Jeep Wrangler a rating of 7.3 out of 10, while J.D. Power gave it a consumer-verified quality and reliability rating of 82 out of 100 — the best scores it got throughout its four-generation tenure as America's favorite off-roader. The higher scores also reflect better build quality, which is always suitable for a production car.

Of course, insurance costs are part of the equation. Car Edge adds the Jeep Wrangler costs about $1,433 per year to insure, but Value Penguin estimates the insurance cost at $1,562 per year, or $127 monthly. In short, the Jeep Wrangler could cost more to keep it running great, but its off-road merits and charming style are worth the extra dollars for some buyers.