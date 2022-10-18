2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Drive: A Rugged, More Capable Hybrid For The Everyday

Twenty-five years ago, quite a few things happened. Comet Hale-Bopp swung by our part of the Solar System, lighting up the evening sky for a total of 18 months. IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer beat Russian chess master Garry Kasparov in Game 6 of their epic rematch, the first time a computer ever defeated a World Chess Champion in a match. Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, returned to his company after a decade in exile, bringing with him the seeds for icons like the iPhone, the colorful all-in-one iMac, and its operating system, Mac OS X.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

On the automotive end, Mercedes-Benz opened its first plant in the United States, building its first non-G-Wagen SUVs down in the Deep South. The ThrustSSC team smashes through the sound barrier on the ground, landing them the first supersonic land speed record. And Honda brought over the first generation of its "Comfortable Runabout Vehicle" for the 1997 model year, the CR-V. Arriving in showrooms in February of that year, the CR-V would go on to establish itself as one of the greats in the compact crossover world, becoming Honda's best-selling vehicle in the world and the second-most popular CUV/SUV on the market; having a picnic table in the cargo loading floor on the first-gen CR-V definitely helped attract a few fans.

Twenty-five years later, Honda has once again updated its long-running crossover, introducing the 2023 CR-V in EX and EX-L forms earlier this year. With fuel prices bouncing back up as of late, though, Honda found the perfect moment to reveal the next version of the new sixth-generation compact crossover, the 2023 CR-V Hybrid. That meant bringing journalists – including yours truly – down to Santa Barbara, California to spend a day with the fuel-saving version of the CR-V, passing by examples along the way of why such a vehicle is needed today.