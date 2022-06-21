2023 Honda HR-V First Drive: The Gateway Of Honda Dreams

America may only have had seven years to experience the Honda HR-V — and missed out on the first-generation subcompact crossover altogether — but it's fair to say the second-gen model has been a success since its US debut in 2015. Slotted under the CR-V and based on the bones of the Honda Fit, nearly 700,000 copies of the 2016 – 2022 HR-V found homes around the U.S., particularly among first-time vehicle buyers looking for an affordable mini-SUV, and specifically those under 25 years of age. The HR-V also drew in the highest percentage of first-time and multicultural buyers of any model or manufacturer dealing in light trucks.

Honda's mission with the second-gen HR-V was to position the subcompact crossover as the gateway into the greater Honda (and, eventually, perhaps, Acura) universe, bridging the gap between sporty offerings like the Civic Si and Type R, and more rugged visions like those presented by the Passport TrailSport and Ridgeline RTL-E.

It is this mission Honda not only aims to continue, but to also expand, with the all-new, third-generation, 2023 Honda HR-V.