Lamborghini Says Goodbye To The V12 Engine With Two New Incredible One-Of-A-Kind Super Cars
The V12 engine is Lamborghini's bread and butter. The first ever Lamborghini, the 350 GT produced in 1964, was a 12-cylinder and it has rested comfortably in the engine bay of notable cars like the Miura, Countach, its first SUV, the LM002, the Diablo, the Murcielago, and finally the Aventador (via Lamborghini). Nearly 60 years ago, the 3.5-liter V12 in the 350 GT produced a healthy 315 horsepower. Now, in the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 throws down 769 horsepower to all four wheels.
The performance car world is rapidly changing in favor of hybrids that split the difference between the old and the new or full electric vehicles that are capable of melting the tires off just about any gas-powered car today. As with all good things, Lamborghini's era of V12 supremacy must come to an end. But Lamborghini isn't letting its howling fire-breathing V12 go gently into automotive history. It's going to leave the party very loudly and very quickly.
The end of an era
To commemorate the passing of the V12 and the beginning of its hybrid era, Lamborghini is releasing two bespoke one-off V12-powered cars, the Invencible Coupe and the Auténtica Roadster. Lamborghini let the designers go absolutely wild with the designs of both cars as they look more like a Gundam than a street-legal car with a license plate and turn signals. In a press release, Mitja Borkert, the Head of Design for Lamborghini said: "With these cars, the Lamborghini Centro Stile has expressed the utmost creativity applicable to the V12 platform; their design, elevated to a new level, best represents our unique DNA."
According to Lamborghini, the Invencible Coupe is styled in a shade of red called Rosso Efesto and the Auténtica Roadster sports a Grigio Titans gray paint job. Both cars feature a leather and Alcantara interior in contrasting colors. Last but not least, both models are absolutely covered in a hexagon pattern for extra sportiness.
Both cars feature the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated 769-horsepower V12 that's in the latest model of the Aventador and will feature four-wheel drive. The brand has not stated either model's MSRP but given the fact that the Aventador starts at well over half a million dollars, the Invencible Coupe and the Auténtica Roadster may sit closer to seven figures.
It's worth noting that Lamborghini's arch-nemesis, Ferrari, produced a hybrid car years ago in the form of the LaFerrari, and the current SF90 Stradale uses a hybrid drivetrain.