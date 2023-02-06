Lamborghini Says Goodbye To The V12 Engine With Two New Incredible One-Of-A-Kind Super Cars

To commemorate the passing of the V12 and the beginning of its hybrid era, Lamborghini is releasing two bespoke one-off V12-powered cars, the Invencible Coupe and the Auténtica Roadster. Lamborghini let the designers go absolutely wild with the designs of both cars as they look more like a Gundam than a street-legal car with a license plate and turn signals. In a press release, Mitja Borkert, the Head of Design for Lamborghini said: "With these cars, the Lamborghini Centro Stile has expressed the utmost creativity applicable to the V12 platform; their design, elevated to a new level, best represents our unique DNA."

According to Lamborghini, the Invencible Coupe is styled in a shade of red called Rosso Efesto and the Auténtica Roadster sports a Grigio Titans gray paint job. Both cars feature a leather and Alcantara interior in contrasting colors. Last but not least, both models are absolutely covered in a hexagon pattern for extra sportiness.

Both cars feature the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated 769-horsepower V12 that's in the latest model of the Aventador and will feature four-wheel drive. The brand has not stated either model's MSRP but given the fact that the Aventador starts at well over half a million dollars, the Invencible Coupe and the Auténtica Roadster may sit closer to seven figures.

It's worth noting that Lamborghini's arch-nemesis, Ferrari, produced a hybrid car years ago in the form of the LaFerrari, and the current SF90 Stradale uses a hybrid drivetrain.