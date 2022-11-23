The Story Behind The Most Expensive Lamborghini Ever Sold

Supercars usually have interesting stories to tell, but for the most expensive Lamborghini ever sold, it's one that you might not expect. When it comes to Italian automobiles, Lamborghinis usually occupy the upper echelon given their exorbitant prices. Among the most expensive cars it ever produced is the Veneno — a limited production model that debuted at the 2013 Geneva Auto Show. Representing the esteemed Italian automaker's evolution in design and technology, the Veneno was made to celebrate its 50th anniversary (via Lamborghini). Lamborghinis are known for their wild styling and the Veneno is no different, as the automaker uses endurance race cars as inspiration to elevate its design to another level.

It doesn't just look fast though; the Lamborghini Veneno's specs alone are enough to make it one of Lamborghini's all-time greats. Thanks to a roaring 6.5-liter V12 engine capable of producing 750 horsepower, the Lamborghini Veneno's top speed can reach an exhilarating 220 mph while getting from 0 to 62 mph only takes 2.8 seconds. Yes, it certainly ticks all the boxes as far as performance and aesthetics are concerned, but with only thirteen examples in existence, it's also among the rarest modern Lamborghinis in the world. That said, it's only right for a car that's mostly described using superlatives to be given an equally superfluous price tag of $4 million. However, that price didn't exactly make it the most expensive Lamborghini ever sold ... at least, not yet.