The 10 Most Expensive Italian Sports Cars Ever Made

Ask any sports car enthusiast which country produces the most high-performance sports cars, and most will respond: Italy. Famous for pizza, pasta, and high fashion, Italy is also home to iconic sports car brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani, and Alfa Romeo.

Among other supercar manufacturers such as Bugatti, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes, Italian sports car companies make some of the most expensive vehicles in the world. These masterpieces of technology generate the highest demand for automobiles from aficionados and collectors for several reasons but most importantly, for their prestige, exceptional performance, and rarity.

Not only are the sticker prices out of this world, but most are also expensive to maintain and inherently impractical as means of daily transportation. The sports cars are not designed to haul groceries or take the kids to the Saturday soccer game. Many of them are seldom driven and are kept in a garage to keep the mileage down and the value up. An Italian sports car blends speed with style, matched only by a few other supercars and hypercars in their class.

These are ten of the most expensive Italian sports cars that combine unparalleled beauty, extravagant luxury, and extraordinary power every sports car enthusiast dreams of owning.