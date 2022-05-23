15 Best Alfa Romeos Of All Time

Alfa Romeo arguably makes the most beautiful cars on Earth. They are not known for legendary reliability like a Toyota and they are not known for impeccable engineering like a BMW, but beauty in design — both inside and out — is the most compelling feature of any Alfa. Even the engine bay of an Alfa is a work of art. Therefore the only real standard on which to judge any Alfa is aesthetics. Any mechanical or technological breakthrough presented on any particular model is just a bonus adding to the overall package.

Jeremy Clarkson once said on Top Gear, "alfa builds a car to be as good as it can be...briefly." In automotive lore, Alfas a great to look at and brilliant to drive, but maybe not so great to own. That said, Alfa fans continue to buy the vehicles and love them. Many of Alfa's historical models have introduced some great engines and plenty of Alfa race cars have brought home trophies. Alfa has a long history, building cars from the start of the twentieth century, and leaves many good models to choose from (via Alfa Romeo). With Alfa's forte in building attractive machines, the best parameter for choosing the best relies mostly on aesthetics. With that in mind, these are the fifteen best Alfa Romeo vehicles.