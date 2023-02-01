Ferrari Vs. Lamborghini: Which Is Faster?

Ferrari is interesting in that it kind of splits its lineup into two separate categories. There are Ferraris a mere mortal could buy for more than the price of a large house like the $524,815 Ferrari SF90 Spider, or there are Ferraris that you have to pay the price of a small country to have the privilege of looking at even indirectly. One such car is the Ferrari Daytona SP3, part of the brand's hyper-exclusive Icona series. That car, according to Car and Driver costs $2,226,935. But what does over $2 million worth of Ferrari get you besides being able to brag that your car's price tag has two commas?

Ferrari says the 829 horsepower V12 that powers the Daytona SP3 is the most powerful engine that the marque has ever produced. It can propel the Daytona SP3 to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds. But it's not actually the quickest accelerating Ferrari as the aforementioned SF90 Spider can accomplish the same feat in 2.5 seconds, three-tenths of a second faster than Lamborghini's best. But as far as top speed is concerned, Ferrari says the Daytona SP3 will do "over 211 miles per hour."

The numbers don't lie. Ferrari may have the win when it comes to sheer acceleration, but Lamborgini inches out the victory in top-end speed with the Aventador. Of course, given enough time, Ferrari will likely build a car with a higher top speed and Lamborghini will most certainly build a faster-accelerating car. It's the circle of life.