LaFerrari Or 288GTO: SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Ferrari Model The Most Car Lovers Wish They Could Own
When it comes to supercars, Ferrari is one of the first brands many people think of. The automaker's vehicles are super fast with more powerful engines than most cars on the road — in fact, the founder of Ferrari, who also spurred the creation of Lamborghini, was an engineer who made supercars so he could win races. More than half a century since it was founded, Ferrari is still vibrant in motorsports and it's one the few manufacturers that make F1 engines — along with Renault, Honda, and Mercedes (via Racing News 365).
Of course, Ferrari supercars are also very exclusive because they're more expensive than most brands. Even the cheapest Ferraris will probably blow most people's budgets. Even if you can afford a brand-new Ferrari supercar, you're expected to pass a rigorous vetting process before you can buy it. Owners who pass the background checks are still expected to follow some rules even if they're rich and famous, or else they may be banned from buying another Ferrari. It gets more complicated if you're buying a very rare special edition model.
But if you could, which Ferrari model would you want to own? We asked car enthusiasts that question: if they had to pick just one model out of the best Ferraris of all time, which would it be? Here is what we learned.
Most people would want to own the Ferrari 288 GTO
In a SlashGear survey with 588 respondents in the U.S., 27.72% said they would wish to own a Ferrari 288 GTO. That's not a surprise considering that it's a street-legal supercar with a unique design. The Ferrari 288 GTO was built with a powerful twin-turbo 400 horsepower V8 engine that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.9 seconds. So rare is the Ferrari 288 GTO that only 272 street-legal units were produced. Also, it will probably cost you around $2.2 million to $3.2 million to buy a pre-owned Ferrari 288 GTO more than 30 years after it was produced.
On the other hand, the LaFerrari came in as a close second with 26.53% of the respondents saying that they would love to own it. This is one of the most powerful Ferraris ever made with a 6.3-liter V12 engine and an electric motor — it can produce up to 949 horsepower (via Car and Driver). Only 499 Ferrari LaFerrari models were made and you would need over $1.4 million to get your hands on one of those. But not everybody is a fan of the Ferrari 288 GTO and LaFerrari. In the poll, 19.90% of the respondents wished they could own a Ferrari F40, and 13.44% wanted a Ferrari 328. The least picked option was Ferrari 250 GTO with 12.41%.