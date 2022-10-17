LaFerrari Or 288GTO: SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Ferrari Model The Most Car Lovers Wish They Could Own

When it comes to supercars, Ferrari is one of the first brands many people think of. The automaker's vehicles are super fast with more powerful engines than most cars on the road — in fact, the founder of Ferrari, who also spurred the creation of Lamborghini, was an engineer who made supercars so he could win races. More than half a century since it was founded, Ferrari is still vibrant in motorsports and it's one the few manufacturers that make F1 engines — along with Renault, Honda, and Mercedes (via Racing News 365).

Of course, Ferrari supercars are also very exclusive because they're more expensive than most brands. Even the cheapest Ferraris will probably blow most people's budgets. Even if you can afford a brand-new Ferrari supercar, you're expected to pass a rigorous vetting process before you can buy it. Owners who pass the background checks are still expected to follow some rules even if they're rich and famous, or else they may be banned from buying another Ferrari. It gets more complicated if you're buying a very rare special edition model.

But if you could, which Ferrari model would you want to own? We asked car enthusiasts that question: if they had to pick just one model out of the best Ferraris of all time, which would it be? Here is what we learned.