The Truth About Ferrari's Celebrity Bans

More recently, Ferrari replied (via Marca) to the rumors and said it does not blacklist anyone from buying its cars but "reserves the right to decide on special editions." They can only purchase regular series models.

Unlike the Kardashians, there is a more apparent reason for the ban on Justin Bieber. The singer reportedly failed to comply with Ferrari's conditions with the Ferrari 458 Italia purchase.

Bieber flouted Ferrari's terms and modified his ride with a white paint job and white rims. Then, the singer reportedly flipped it through an auction within the first year of ownership. Ferrari requires owners not to make significant modifications to their cars or sell them off during the first year. Ferrari reportedly even has a clause in the ownership contract for certain cars that allows it to repurchase certain vehicles if they are put up for sale within the first 18 months of ownership.

Other celebrities barred from owning special edition Ferraris (as per Hot Cars) include DJ Deadmau5 for adding a custom vinyl to the rear bumper, and rapper Tyga for interrupted payments.