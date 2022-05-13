15 Best Ferraris Of All Time

Regarded as one of the biggest companies when it comes to high-performing luxury sports cars, Ferrari has been a key player in the industry for more than half a century. Founded in 1939 by the legendary automobile enthusiast Enzo Ferrari, the company started producing cars the very next year but it was not until 1947 that the company launched its first Ferrari-badged car. Interestingly, Enzo Ferrari had been working in the automobile industry since before Ferrari's inception. He initially started out his career at Alfa Romeo as one of the race car drivers and even won medals for Alfa Romeo's racing division. in 1929, Enzo founded the famous Scuderia Ferrari which was the official racing division of Ferrari but was still under the umbrella of Alfa Romeo as a unit that specialized in developing race cars for gentlemen.

Enzo continued to work for Alfa Romeo until 1939, after which he exited the company to form one of his own, Auto Costruzioni Ferrari. During the initial days of Ferrari, Enzo led the development of the famous V12 engine which eventually became the brand's signature and in 1947, the company rolled out its first production car called the 125 Sports (via Ferrari). Since then, Ferrari's journey has been nothing short of a legendary story. The cars produced by the Italian giant are admired as hallmarks of the industry. Below are the 15 best Ferraris of all time — vehicles that have changed the standard of sports cars throughout.