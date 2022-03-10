The Cheapest Ferraris You Still Can't Buy

For many sports car enthusiasts, Ferrari ownership is a goal achieved. The exotic, Italian sports car boasts exceptional power, remarkable handling, and an elegant, smooth flowing, sculptured body that rivals most of its competitors. Ferrari designs its new luxurious high-performance vehicles for a limited segment of the buying public, typically affluent individuals who don't balk at the exorbitant sales prices nor do they object to the ongoing high maintenance costs.

The 2022 Ferrari lineup ranges from the Roma starting at $222,620 to the SF90 Spider with a base price of $570,000. Options can easily drive up the price of even the cheapest new Ferrari to a quarter of million dollars. For enthusiasts who long to own the high-performance Italian sports car, but spend a bit less money, a previously owned Ferrari might be the only option.

However, ownership doesn't come cheap even with a pre-owned Ferrari. While a restored classic model can cost a fortune, less popular models or those with long production runs are available at more reasonable prices. Still, the best bargains in used Ferraris sell in the range from $30,000 to $80,000. Furthermore, many of these lower-cost models are "maintenance nightmares" with replacement parts and labor prices that border the absurd. According to Motor and Wheels, an oil change on an older Ferrari typically costs about $1,000 and a major service check can run between $3,000 and $7,000.

Here are the cheapest Ferraris available — that may still be beyond your budget.