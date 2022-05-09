How An Insult From Ferrari's Founder Led To The Birth Of Lamborghini Cars

Growing up the son of farmers, Ferruccio understood the ins and outs of agriculture — a skill that would later serve him as a winemaker in his autumn years — however, his attention lay elsewhere. Lamborghini found himself tinkering with his father's farming equipment at an early age, allowing him to enroll at a technical school shortly after. Lamborghini then found work as a protege to a local blacksmith in Bologna, Italy, and he eventually founded a workshop of his own when he was 18 years old.

For the next five years, he was known locally as a tuner of automobiles and motorcycles until he found himself drafted into the Italian Air Force at the beginning of WWII. After Italy joined the Axis powers in 1943, Ferruccio was granted permission to open a workshop in the German-occupied territory until the arrival of British forces in 1945. Lamborghini was taken hostage as a prisoner of war and held in captivity until 1946 (via Hemmings).

After returning to Italy with his newfound knowledge, he understood that in order to rebuild his home country, agricultural equipment would be crucial. Making a name for himself repurposing former war vehicles into tractors, Ferruccio founded Lamborghini Trattori in 1948 and experienced continued success with his new business.

One decade and heaps of cash later, Lamborghini would soon be enjoying the fruits of his labor as he found himself behind the wheel of a Ferrari 250 GTO. Despite the reputation the Ferrari 250 GTO has these days, it seems Lamborghini had a different opinion of the V12 Grand Tourer.