Why The Yugo Is Considered The Worst Car Ever Sold In America

The Yugo's disastrous migration to the United States in 1987 was an effort by Malcolm Bricklin, the man responsible for bringing Subaru to America years earlier. Priced at just $3,990 (a little over $10,000 in today's money), the Yugo was dirt cheap and offered enough features to make it favorable to a horse. However, it might lose out to a particularly nice golfcart or riding lawnmower. Air conditioning was not available, but an AM/FM radio fortunately was. That meant you could listen to the radio while sweating to death in traffic. According to Hemmings, the Yugo's model designation "GV" stood for "great value." In an amusing twist of fate, that also happens to be the name of Wal-Mart's store brand.

Mechanically, the car borrowed a lot from Fiat and the Yugo was initially powered by a 1.1-liter four cylinder that produced "some" horsepower, that was later "upgraded" to a 1.3-liter engine. According to Motorweek, it completed the quarter mile drag strip in just over 20 seconds, meaning that the poor car could only achieve appreciable speed if it was going downhill with a tail wind. The Yugo may have been extraordinarily cheap, but it was also offensively slow.

From the factory, Zastava offered a warranty that lasted exactly one year for the whole car and five years for the miserable drivetrain. That warranty was likely utilized quite a bit as the engine had an annoying habit of doing its best boat anchor impression when the timing belt inevitably shuffled off its mortal coil (via Hemmings).