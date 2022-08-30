The Reason The Pontiac Aztek Was A Failure

Words can't quite describe the strange appearance of the Pontiac Aztek. It sports a truly bizarre two-tier front fascia that looks like it's in pain, like perhaps it was created by a team of aliens that had never seen another SUV before. It's a spectacularly wild design that flat out didn't work. All told, GM made the Aztek for only five model years from 2001 to 2005.

In the automotive world, far out designs can sometimes work in a car's favor. High-end vehicles like the new Ford GT and the Corvette C8 look like fighter jets with a powertrain warranty. Even more pedestrian vehicles, like the recent offerings from Lexus and Hyundai, have front grilles that are a departure from standard design conventions. Those vehicles have enjoyed mainstream success, and some are even heralded as examples of interesting design.

Pontiac's poor Aztek, however, did not enjoy that same praise. At best, it might be remembered as the car that chemistry teacher-turned drug dealer Walter White drove in the hit drama "Breaking Bad." Even then, it was used to illustrate White's initially mundane life.

At worst, the Aztek is known as one of the most terrible automotive designs of all time and is even sometimes credited with killing the entire Pontiac brand. That characterization may be unfair, but the Aztek is not without fault. Just look at it. The car looks guilty, or sad, or angry, maybe all of the above.