You'd Be Surprised How Much A Nice Pontiac Fiero Is Worth Today

To say the Pontiac Fiero was an interesting automobile would be an understatement. It was an American mid-engine sportscar in an era where that was unheard of. Even today, almost 40 years after the Fiero was first produced, there hasn't been anything quite like it. Since then, most performance-minded cars have been decidedly front-engine.

Throughout its short life, the Fiero served as everything from a pace car to the platform for an oddball luxury coupe. Still, the Fiero was hampered with weak engine choices like the truly dismal GM Iron Duke. It was something of an amalgamation of different GM parts shoehorned into a compact sportscar. The world may not have been ready for the Fiero, but it didn't seem like General Motors was ready either.

While some see the Fiero as a weird failure from GM, others see the Fiero as a potential investment. As 1980s nostalgia becomes all the rage, Fiero value goes up with it. Nice examples of Pontiac's unique car go for hefty amounts at auction. If you've ever wanted a Fiero, now may be the time to buy.