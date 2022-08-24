You'd Be Surprised How Much A Nice Pontiac Fiero Is Worth Today
To say the Pontiac Fiero was an interesting automobile would be an understatement. It was an American mid-engine sportscar in an era where that was unheard of. Even today, almost 40 years after the Fiero was first produced, there hasn't been anything quite like it. Since then, most performance-minded cars have been decidedly front-engine.
Throughout its short life, the Fiero served as everything from a pace car to the platform for an oddball luxury coupe. Still, the Fiero was hampered with weak engine choices like the truly dismal GM Iron Duke. It was something of an amalgamation of different GM parts shoehorned into a compact sportscar. The world may not have been ready for the Fiero, but it didn't seem like General Motors was ready either.
While some see the Fiero as a weird failure from GM, others see the Fiero as a potential investment. As 1980s nostalgia becomes all the rage, Fiero value goes up with it. Nice examples of Pontiac's unique car go for hefty amounts at auction. If you've ever wanted a Fiero, now may be the time to buy.
Reigniting the Fiero fire
Bring a Trailer has hosted a few Fiero auctions within the past few years that surprised everyone. Last year, a practically new 1988 Fiero GT went for $32,750 at auction. That car had just 417 miles on the odometer when it hit the auction block. That price certainly isn't vintage muscle car money, but it's an astonishing amount for a car that was maligned as much as the Fiero when it was new. Two years ago, a Fiero with 108 miles on the clock hit $30,000.
For Fieros that have actually been driven, the prices are still fairly high. A similarly equipped 1988 Fiero GT was auctioned off for the sum of $21,500 back in June. For comparison, a new 1988 Fiero GT boasted an MSRP of $13,999, according to NADA Guides.
Fiero prices have not always been this way, however. In 2016, a nicely preserved 1987 Fiero GT didn't even break $5,000. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the wacky angular cars of the 1980s driving the prices up, or there's a new batch of Fiero fans recognizing the car for the automotive oddity that it still is.
Only the future will tell if the Pontiac becomes the next high value future classic. But for now, GM's mid-engine experiment is getting a new lease on life.