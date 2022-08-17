The Zimmer Quicksilver Was A Bizarre Luxury Pontiac Fiero You Never Knew Existed

Take one look at a Zimmer Quicksilver and you wouldn't be blamed for thinking it looked like an odd Lincoln coupe or some other forgotten 1970s land yacht. It looks like it would house a lazy massive displacement V8, ride like a cloud, and handle like a boat.

In reality, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Underneath the neo-classical exterior was the humble Pontiac Fiero, the mid-engine sportscar that tried and failed to take the performance car world by storm.

Between 1986 and 1988, Zimmer made around 170 QuickSilvers in their Pompano Beach, Florida factory, according to Zimmer Registry, a website dedicated to documenting everything Zimmer made. It was designed by D.A. Johnson, a former General Motors designer. Like it, or hate it, the QuickSilver was certainly an attention grabber. It takes a special kind of eye for design to take a Fiero and make it look as truly wacky as the Zimmer.

[Featured image by HSV via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]