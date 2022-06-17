The 15 Best Cadillac Concept Cars Of All Time

Cadillac was once the top-selling luxury car brand in America, but now it's a shadow of its former self. Its sales have been in decline for years, and the brand struggles to keep up with much of its foreign competition. However, over the years, it has shown off plenty of new ideas through its dozens of concept cars. These range from V12-engined supercars to pod-like autonomous luxury vehicles, but in the vast majority of cases, Cadillac has never put these cars into production, even if they've been very well received by the press and public alike.

Some critics have argued that the brand doesn't have many chances left to reclaim its place in the luxury car market and that continual underinvestment from parent company GM might eventually kill off Cadillac entirely. However, the latest company initiative focuses on electrification, and it seems like, for once, Cadillac is serious about radically overhauling its lineup. As the brand prepares to launch its first electric car, the Lyriq, in 2023, it's a good time to take a look through Cadillac's back catalog of concepts and wonder if any of them could have reversed the fortunes of the Cadillac brand.