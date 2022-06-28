Hyundai Ioniq 6 Revealed As Jaw-Dropping Electric Car To Take On Model 3
Electric vehicles will be indispensable in the future of mobility, and almost every car company has a few EV models planned to keep themselves firmly planted in the market. Hyundai, one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, has also been geared up in anticipation of the upcoming EV revolution. In 2021, the automaker announced its all-electric IONIQ series with a promise to launch 23 electric vehicles by 2025. Today, the company has unveiled its second vehicle in the series — the IONIQ 6 — with a strikingly aerodynamic exterior and plush interiors that will shame leaders in the segment, including Tesla.
The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is based on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform that forms the basis of all the future electric vehicles under the Hyundai and Kia brands. The Korean-origin carmaker does not reveal specifics about the drivetrain's range or power output of the drivetrain, but we can expect it to meet — if not beat — the 300-mile range of the IONIQ 5.
The 'Prophecy' comes true
Hyundai is touting the "aerodynamically sculpted" design that allows it to achieve a more streamlined aesthetic and a low drag coefficient of 0.21. The design is reminiscent of Hyundai's "Prophecy" concept unveiled in 2020. The company heralds this launch as the beginning of a new era and claims to have worked on a design with "clean, simpler lines." Buyers will have the option to choose from 64 different colors along with six dual-tone themes for the exterior.
Hyundai also claims the IONIQ 6 has a "cocoon-like interior," and most of the controls appear to be electronic and positioned on the multi-information display as well as the entertainment unit in the center. The company also advertises the use of sustainable materials inside the cabin, including options between recycled PET fabric and eco-process leather for the seats based on the trim, a recycled fishing net carpet, and TPO skin for the dashboard. In addition, the paints used on the doors are also obtained from recycled vegetable oils.
Pricing and availability to be announced in July
Additionally, Hyundai uses immersive ambient lighting inside the IONIQ 6 to set the mood right for a drive at night. The steering also has four LEDs that can be used to notify you visually without seizing your attention away from the road. Based on the terminology used by Hyundai, we can expect some of the upcoming coupes to follow the streamlined design. For the tail lights and the headlamps, the company uses its characteristic Parametric Pixel design with more than 700 tiny squares used in different parts of the body.
Hyundai mentions that the IONIQ 6 will be limited to specific markets at launch, and we can be sure South Korea, the U.S., and the U.K. will be among them. The world premiere is set for July 2022, and Hyundai will showcase the design using 3D billboards in Seoul, London, and New York. There is no information on pricing, but the IONIQ 6 can be expected to surpass the approximately $45,000 price tag of the predecessor.