Hyundai Ioniq 6 Revealed As Jaw-Dropping Electric Car To Take On Model 3

Electric vehicles will be indispensable in the future of mobility, and almost every car company has a few EV models planned to keep themselves firmly planted in the market. Hyundai, one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, has also been geared up in anticipation of the upcoming EV revolution. In 2021, the automaker announced its all-electric IONIQ series with a promise to launch 23 electric vehicles by 2025. Today, the company has unveiled its second vehicle in the series — the IONIQ 6 — with a strikingly aerodynamic exterior and plush interiors that will shame leaders in the segment, including Tesla.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is based on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform that forms the basis of all the future electric vehicles under the Hyundai and Kia brands. The Korean-origin carmaker does not reveal specifics about the drivetrain's range or power output of the drivetrain, but we can expect it to meet — if not beat — the 300-mile range of the IONIQ 5.