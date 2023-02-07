Here's How Fast The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Really Is

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has become almost a bit of a meme in the car enthusiast community. It's huge, loud, heavy, and has way more horsepower than it has any right having. In the same way that the 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona was excessive with its huge rear spoiler and goofy fiberglass nosecone, the Challenger Hellcat is excessive for the 707 horsepower it put out when it was first released for the 2015 model year.

At the time, it was the most powerful engine Chrysler had ever produced. Now, it has only been surpassed by other variants of the Hellcat, culminating in the 797-horsepower 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. When the full name of a car rivals the length of a sentence, the manufacturer is serious.

The Hellcats and all of its similar brethren achieve well north of 700 horsepower through the same time-honored tradition: Taking a huge V8 — in this case a 6.2-liter — and throwing a supercharger on it that itself sports a bigger displacement than some entire engines. The result is an extremely fast production car with more horsepower than a Lamborghini Aventador. How fast is the Hellcat?