Here's How Fast A 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Really Is

The late 1960s and early 1970s were the heyday of American muscle cars. Every manufacturer worth its salt was hard at work making a car that could rip the tires off the competition and look good doing it. In this era, cars like the Ford Gran Torino, Chevy Chevelle, Dodge Charger, and AMC Rebel reigned supreme. Plymouth, a subsidiary of Chrysler made the epitome of muscle cars with the Plymouth HEMI Cuda. The Cuda name is an "artfully" abbreviated form of the word "Barracuda." The Barracuda line of cars started off small, debuting in the form of a sporty trim level on the Plymouth Valiant in 1964 (via Bring a Trailer). By 1971, the 'Cuda grew in size and could be painted in a wide range of frightening colors and was available with the father of all muscle car engines, the 426 HEMI.

In the early 1970s, Chrysler was responsible for of the fastest cars on the market. Some cars, like Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird were so fast that NASCAR banned the cars from competition. But how fast is the Barracuda? It shares an engine with the cars that angered the entire motorsports world, after all.