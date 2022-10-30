14 Classic Muscle Cars That Are Actually Worth Owning Today

Muscle cars are as American as wide, open highways, fast-food drive-thrus, and apple pie. Born in the '60s at a time when American manufacturers were engaged in a race for the most horsepower, muscle cars showcased the most advanced engine technology automakers had to offer at the time. While there is some debate on what exactly defines what makes a muscle car, some agreed-upon traits include two doors, V8 engine, and lightweight chassis. They are generally a mid-size car and also carry four passengers. Most are a notchback design with a trunk, however, a few fastbacks are included. One trait they all share is horsepower — lots of it.

The heyday of the muscle cars was in the period of the late '60s and early '70s before a global oil crisis and regulations on safety and emissions started to spoil the fun. Horsepower ratings peaked in 1970 before big block engines fell out of favor and everything else became so restricted that even a Cadillac 500-cubic-inch engine barely made 200 horsepower. These are some of the most celebrated cars in the American auto industry, and they have seen a resurgence with new models coming out and classics shooting up in value. There are a lot of good muscle cars to choose from, and the most desirable models today can only be owned if you have a bit of wealth. But, should money cease to be a factor, these are 14 muscle cars that are actually worth owning today.