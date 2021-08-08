Incredibly rare 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV heads to auction

In the realm of iconic race cars from the late 60s, one of the most important is the Ford GT40. The race car seen in the images below is a 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV, and it’s heading for auction with Bonhams on August 13 at the Quail Lodge Auction. The car is expected to bring a massive amount of money, estimated at as much as $3.5 million when the gavel drops.

The car is 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV chassis no. J-9 and features a 427 cubic inch overhead valve side-oiler V-8 engine. The engine is topped with dual Holley four-barrel carburetors is estimated to produce 485 horsepower at 6500 RPM. Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle, and the racing car is fitted with four-wheel independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes.

This car is one of only ten examples manufactured and used in period. Mario Andretti and Ford also tested the racing car in period. The car has a well-documented history and provenance with a complete restoration by a noted specialist. This car was also featured on the cover of Car and Driver magazine in November 1967 in an iconic cutaway design revealing some of its inner workings.

While the Ford GT40 MK IV started its life as seen in the images here, it was in August 1967 converted as a Group 7 Can-Am open cockpit car. During restoration, it was returned to its original configuration. It retains its original chassis tub, chassis number tag, and subcomponents.

The original Can-Am test body with an interesting rear spoiler is included with the sale. The buyer also gets spares, including correct period wheels, cylinder heads, and more. This car is also eligible to be raced in some of the world’s most exclusive historic racing events.