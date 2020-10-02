Ford officially discontinues the Shelby GT350

Ford Mustang fans may be saddened to hear that Ford has officially discontinued the Mustang Shelby GT350 for the 2021 model year. For most of its production run, the GT350 was the Mustang line’s flagship, but that changed with the introduction of the Shelby GT500. The discontinuation of the GT350 is no surprise, with the Mustang Mach 1 confirmed for the 2021 model year.

With the discontinuation, the only Shelby Mustang in the lineup is the impressive GT500. Both the GT350 and the racier GT350R will be discontinued this fall. The GT350 had a decent run of four years, first debuting in 2014 at the LA Auto Show, the GT350R debuted at the 2015 North American International Auto Show. The cars didn’t go on sale until 2016.

The hallmark of both cars was a naturally-aspirated flat-plane crankshaft V-8 engine displacing 5.2-liters in making 526 horsepower. The engine revved all the way to 7500 RPM, which was very high for the Mustang line. The GT350R didn’t get any additional power but did receive upgraded handling and aerodynamics to help it handle better on a racetrack.

While the GT500 will continue to carry the Shelby name, it’s not made in the same vein as the GT350. GT500 buyers get a supercharged V-8 that makes 760 horsepower, and while it can turn, it can also run the quarter-mile in the mid-10-second range. The Mach 1 is more of a direct replacement for the Bullitt than the GT350. Mach 1 buyers will get a 480 horsepower V-8, the same rating as the Bullitt.

The Mach 1 will be available to order starting next year. GT350 fans still have a bit of time left to purchase one of the cars, but we doubt dealer markups will disappear simply because it’s being phased out.