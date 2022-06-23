The Ford GT MK II Is The Incredible Supercar You'll Never See On The Street

You probably know by now that the iconic Ford GT40 of the 1960s was born out of spite. In 1963, Henry Ford II (or Hank the Duece), then chairman and CEO of the Ford Motor Company, was looking for ways to revitalize the automaker after struggling with failed products (like the Ford Edsel) and intense competition from American rivals Chrysler and General Motors (per Forbes). Ford general manager Lee Iacocca convinced the Deuce that the answer was to make a Ford sports car, but there was a problem.

Ford never intended to build a sports car, and there were no sporty vehicles in the brand's portfolio. The fastest route to Ford's goal was to buy a company that makes sports cars. Henry Ford II set his sights on the Italian automaker Ferrari, which at that time was predominantly a racing team that sold street-legal versions of its popular racing cars. Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari was eager to make a deal with Ford, according to Forbes, but Ferrari had a change of heart at the last second: He was unwilling to relinquish control of the automaker's racing program.

Adding insult to injury, Ferrari said he'd never sell to "an ugly company that builds ugly cars in an ugly factory" and added that he thought Henry Ford II was inferior to his grandfather, the late Henry Ford. Hank took the blows, but his counterpunch was to build a sports car that would humiliate Ferrari at the Le Mans 24 Hours.