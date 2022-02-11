Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition Commemorates The End Of An Era

American automaker Ford has a penchant for releasing Heritage Edition models of its GT supercar. The latest is the Ford GT Alan Mann, the seventh Heritage Edition variant since the Ford GT's debut in 2006.

However, you could be looking at the last iteration of Ford's supercar. It's no secret that 2022 marks the final year of production for the incredible Ford GT, so Ford came up with something unique that will surely tug at our vintage-loving heartstrings.

Alan Mann Racing is a British motor racing team that played a massive part in Ford's eventual dominance over Ferrari at Le Mans in the 1960s. The team built a lightweight GT40 Mk II prototype (the AM GT-1) and a second based on the GT Mk I leading to the 1965 and 1966 24 Hours of Le Man race. Neither of the vehicles won an actual race, but the prototypes were instrumental in developing the GT Mk II race car that conquered Le Mans in 1966.