10 Interesting Facts About The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

Mustangs from the start had been fitted with Ford's general-purpose inline 6-cylinder engine found in cars across the range, with V8 engines optional. At first, Ford offered the 289 and later the 302 and 351. All of these engines bolted in directly from the factory with no problems and were installed on a large number of Mustangs. When Ford wanted to take the Mustang to the track, it needed more power, and the best way to get more power is more displacement. Therefore, a 429 cu. in. engine was meant to be shoehorned into the car to give it the power needed to win. But it did not fit.

Kar Kraft was a custom car fabricator and race car builder in the '60s but had only one client, Ford. It was responsible for building the legendary GT40 and, when the time came to make the Boss 429, Kar Kraft's help was enlisted. Due to the massive size of the engine, according to Riga Master Workshop, the shock towers had to be cut and moved to make way for the engine and exhaust manifolds. The battery was moved to the trunk and a smaller brake booster had to be fitted. Every dimension of the engine was oversized and had to be compensated for, and the extra weight necessitated a ¾ in. sway bar to be installed on the rear to help make up for the weight up front.