1969 Ford Torino Talladega is a street-legal racer

Back in 1969, Ford produced only 750 factory Torino Talladega cars. Most of the cars were used for racing, and this particular example has been restored to perfect and like-new condition. The exterior of the car is a 1969 Torino with a fastback body style for improved aerodynamics. Under the hood is a 429 cubic inch V-8 engine that features a magnesium intake manifold, magnesium valve covers, and a magnesium dry sump oil pan.

One of the more interesting aspects of the car, which is going up for auction, is that the magnesium valve covers are the actual set from David Pearson’s racecar. Another unique aspect of the racing car is that its radiator features 17 signatures from some big names in racing, including Jack Rausch, Junior Johnson, Bill Holbrook, Henry Ford III, David Pearson, Kelly Yarborough, and more.

The car is going up for auction with Mecum Auctions, and the buyer will get a book that has a history of each of the people who signed the car. The radiator is included, along with an image of the people signing radiator where applicable. The vehicle has been completely restored and was finished in a Benny Parsons tribute livery.

The car was previously displayed at the Parsons’ Estate and Winery. In addition, the car has an extensive history of being featured in magazines, including the December 2007 issue of Hot Rod Magazine, among others. The car has been raced on some iconic racing tracks in its day, including Talladega Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Willow Springs Raceway, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, and St. Louis Gateway Speedway.

The car was also part of the official NASCAR parade lap Talladega. One glance at the car, and you can see it was built to take to the track. However, the car is also street legal, and it’s ready to cruise Main Street and head to car shows. The engine under the hood makes 870 horsepower and 809 pound-foot of torque. The car will be auctioned off in Las Vegas between October 7 and 9th.