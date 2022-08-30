The Most Popular Cars From Every Decade

In the last 120-plus years, we have made an awful lot of cars. The vast majority of them have been rusted, recycled, and crushed to oblivion, but still many remain. Some are aging hulks lost under piles of detritus in country barns, while others sit gleaming under the lights of museums across the globe. However much we might like to preserve antique and classic cars, not all of them were popular in their day. Some of the most loved cars of the past were sales failures. Anyone sporting a classic Edsel can tell you about that.

To take a look back through the decades to determine what car was the most popular is not necessarily a straightforward endeavor. Leaders of sales charts is a good metric, but that leaves out the cultural impact a particular model may have had. Looking for the car most often featured on posters displayed in teenagers' bedrooms may signify a cultural impact, but that is too limited if nobody was able to buy them. Therefore, this is a list of cars from each decade since 1900, taking into account the top-selling cars, along with some of their cultural and societal values that had an impact in a meaningful way. Furthermore, to tip the hat to those aspirational models from low-volume manufacturers that become hero-like cars to so many, honorable mentions shall also be made. So, here is a look back over the most popular cars from the last 12 decades.