Here's What Make Chrysler's HEMI Engines So Special

The HEMI gets its name from the fact that it uses hemispherical combustion chambers in the engine. The hemispherical shape allows for more volume in the top of the piston inside an engine, and therefore more combustion. That combustion boils down to more engine power (via HowStuffWorks). That extra power was Chrysler's secret weapon for years. Technically speaking, the design first came around at the turn of the 20th century. Chrysler first started tinkering around with HEMIs in aircraft engines towards the end of World War II and then started putting them into automotive use in the early 1950s (via MotorTrend).

In its first iteration, Chrysler's HEMI went by different names, including "Firepower," "Fire Dome," and "Power Giant." First-generation HEMIs topped out at 392 cubic inches, according to MotorTrend. While that is undoubtedly a large engine, it's still much smaller than the second run of HEMI engines that debuted in 1964. At 426 cubic inches (nearly 7 liters), the engine was officially dubbed the "Street Hemi." This is the engine that powered cars that changed the landscape of not just commercial muscle cars, but motorsport vehicles like the Dodge Charger, Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda, and Dodge Challenger of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Stellantis

Racing pedigree aside, the Street Hemi became the dream engine for poorly thought-out engine swaps and homebrew drag car monstrosities long before the Chevy LS was even a concept. An actual 426 Hemi may have been easier to come across in the 1960s than today, as Street Hemis from this era are not cheap in the 21st century (per Bring a Trailer).