This 6.2L LS3 V8 Flyin' Miata Is Likely To Make MX-5 Auction History

Flyin' Miata disobeyed the rules of both gods and men by dropping a fire-breathing LS3 V8 into a 2016 Miata. Not only was the shop able to get the 6.2-liter powerplant to fit in the Mazda's engine bay, but they also managed to make the completed product look (mostly) stock. According to Bring a Trailer, that heroic feat was accomplished by essentially completely overhauling the entire car. Very little on the car remains the way it was when it left Mazda's factory. On the outside, it may look like a mean Miata, on the inside, it's all-American muscle.

Starting from the back, the differential driving power to the wheels was sourced from a Pontiac G8. It's connected to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission that would be more at home in a drag car than a small Japanese roadster. Finally, the LS3 crate motor from GM Performance makes 525 horsepower. For comparison, the Miata typically has about 155 horsepower from the factory (Via Edmunds).

The new 6.2-liter heart of the Miata has a three times greater displacement than the original 2.0-liter four-cylinder. To ensure the car didn't implode the second it turned on, the Flyin' Miata special is outfitted with a completely custom exhaust, braking system, and suspension. As of now, the auction still has a week to go and is already up to $52,000. If the price keeps going up and bidders get antsy enough for what has to be one of the craziest Miata builds ever, it could easily make history as the highest-selling Miata on the site, surpassing a previous build from the same maker in 2019.