This 6.2L LS3 V8 Flyin' Miata Is Likely To Make MX-5 Auction History
The Chevrolet LS V8 might be one of the most famous engines of all time. Variants of the engine powered virtually every GM muscle car and truck for the last couple of decades. Notably, it's the powerplant of the Corvette. The engine's relatively low cost and ubiquitous nature make it a favorite among the brave mechanics who are fond of engine swaps. GM's performance division even sells crate motors that are virtually plug-and-play provided the recipient car has enough real estate in the engine bay and the newly acquired V8 power doesn't rip the car in half.
On the other side of the automotive world is the cheerful Mazda MX-5 Miata. For over three decades, the Miata has proven to be one of the best compact roadsters around. Aside from some nostalgia-fueled auctions, the Miata is a relatively inexpensive car that exemplifies all the qualities of what a roadster should be. Colorado-based shop Flyin' Miata decided to take both of those automotive legends: the Chevy LS and the Miata and combine them into one of the wildest Miatas to ever drive over the face of the earth. One such Miata is soon crossing the auction block and just might break some records.
Huge power from a tiny car
Flyin' Miata disobeyed the rules of both gods and men by dropping a fire-breathing LS3 V8 into a 2016 Miata. Not only was the shop able to get the 6.2-liter powerplant to fit in the Mazda's engine bay, but they also managed to make the completed product look (mostly) stock. According to Bring a Trailer, that heroic feat was accomplished by essentially completely overhauling the entire car. Very little on the car remains the way it was when it left Mazda's factory. On the outside, it may look like a mean Miata, on the inside, it's all-American muscle.
Starting from the back, the differential driving power to the wheels was sourced from a Pontiac G8. It's connected to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission that would be more at home in a drag car than a small Japanese roadster. Finally, the LS3 crate motor from GM Performance makes 525 horsepower. For comparison, the Miata typically has about 155 horsepower from the factory (Via Edmunds).
The new 6.2-liter heart of the Miata has a three times greater displacement than the original 2.0-liter four-cylinder. To ensure the car didn't implode the second it turned on, the Flyin' Miata special is outfitted with a completely custom exhaust, braking system, and suspension. As of now, the auction still has a week to go and is already up to $52,000. If the price keeps going up and bidders get antsy enough for what has to be one of the craziest Miata builds ever, it could easily make history as the highest-selling Miata on the site, surpassing a previous build from the same maker in 2019.