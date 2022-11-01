Electric Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Promises More Range And Payload Than Ford And Chevy
EV trucks are just starting to make waves in the market. While the Tesla Cybertruck is still more of a "concept", trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning have proven that electric vehicles are serious enough to provide some real utility for people who rely on their trucks during the workday. Where there's Lightning, there's bound to be thunder in the form of the Chevy Silverado EV that GM has been hyping up for some time now. That truck is scheduled to drop for the 2024 model year. Chevy's more refined cousin, GMC is on the verge of releasing a Sierra EV based on the already existing Hummer super truck.
Ford and GM trucks have been duking it out for pickup supremacy since time immemorial and it likely won't stop even in the age of EVs. Ram trucks have been a constant thorn in the side of both GM and Ford but have been noticeably quiet in the EV truck brawl. That is, until now.
Ram's entry to the EV market
Ram must have been spending its efforts supercharging everything that moves as it has just now announced it will be unveiling the Ram 1500 Revolution EV concept car it teased earlier this year. According to a press release by Stellantis, the parent company of Ram, the brand will unveil the concept at CES in January of next year. Aside from a silhouette, the brand has not even shown what the truck will look like. Ram is hoping to smash the competition with the newest truck, stating: "...the Ram 1500 BEV production vehicle that debuts in 2024, will push past the competition as leaders in a combination of areas truck customers care about the most: range, towing, payload and charge time."
That's some pretty big talk from Ram and only a seeing the trucks compete head-to-head will prove whether or not the claim has any validity. Stellantis claims that Ram will have EV versions of its whole lineup by 2025 and the entire brand by 2030.