Electric Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Promises More Range And Payload Than Ford And Chevy

EV trucks are just starting to make waves in the market. While the Tesla Cybertruck is still more of a "concept", trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning have proven that electric vehicles are serious enough to provide some real utility for people who rely on their trucks during the workday. Where there's Lightning, there's bound to be thunder in the form of the Chevy Silverado EV that GM has been hyping up for some time now. That truck is scheduled to drop for the 2024 model year. Chevy's more refined cousin, GMC is on the verge of releasing a Sierra EV based on the already existing Hummer super truck.

Ford and GM trucks have been duking it out for pickup supremacy since time immemorial and it likely won't stop even in the age of EVs. Ram trucks have been a constant thorn in the side of both GM and Ford but have been noticeably quiet in the EV truck brawl. That is, until now.