Everything We Know About The 2024 Electric Ram 1500 Pickup

Ram is on a roll with its 1500 half-ton pickup truck. Ram sold 434,772 units of its 1500 truck by the third quarter of 2021, enough to become America's second bestselling half-ton truck behind the iconic Ford F-150. Ram also unveiled the Hemi-powered TRX in 2021, a high-performance 1500 equipped with a new, high-strength steel frame, a 702-horsepower Hellcat supercharged V8 engine, and a whole lot of attitude to give the F-150 Raptor quite a scare.

But as the entire automotive world gravitates toward zero-emissions powertrains and sustainability, Ram engineers are currently burning the midnight oil in developing the next generation of electric Ram pickup trucks. During the Stellantis EV Day press conference back in July 2021, Ram's parent company Stellantis unveiled four scalable electric platforms to spearhead the company's assault in the EC genre.

As it turns out, one of those platforms – STLA (Stella) Frame – is for the electric Ram 1500 pickup truck, a proper ladder frame architecture with a modest battery pack between the front and rear axles. Ram has yet to reveal the juicy bits about its incoming Ram 1500 BEV, but here's everything we know about the newest electric truck to face the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevy Silverado EV.

Above you'll see a presentation from Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer for Stellantis speaking about the company's current strategy for the near-future, revealing the closest look we've had yet of the new Ram 1500 BEV.