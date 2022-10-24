Ford's F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Just Got Even Faster
When the Ford F-150 Lightning was delivered this year, it became America's best-selling electric pickup. It follows in the footsteps of the original Ford F-150, which has been the best America's selling pickup for over 40 years. However, Ford F-150 Lightning is faster, with more torque than the Ford F-150 — so we took it on a test drive and were impressed with its performance.
One particularly cool thing about the Ford F-150 Lightning is that you can use it to power your home during an outage — this is a feature that most electric vehicles have not yet implemented. Ford's electric pickup is also designed with hands-free technology that makes it easier to drive. We haven't even got the best of it yet since the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning model is on the way, and it comes with more electric range than the 2022 model. But will Ford make it faster? New details have emerged that the Ford F-150 Lightning just got quicker!
It can achieve 0 to 60 mph acceleration in less than four seconds
Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford Motor Company, recently shared an update on what to expect from the upcoming Ford F 150 Lightning. In a tweet, Farley revealed that the latest Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Range Battery trim can now accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than four seconds. It could have the same acceleration speed as the electric pickup for police that Ford announced in July.
In comparison, the current 2022 Extended Range Battery trim with 580 hp can achieve zero to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. Ford is yet to disclose if the upcoming Extended Range trim will have more horsepower — but last time, the automaker exceeded our expectations. It's also unclear if the Standard trim will have an improved acceleration — at the moment, it can speed from 0 to 60 mph in about five seconds.
Ford is no longer taking orders for the 2022 F-150 Lightning models due to excess demand, but you can pre-order the 2023 models. The cheapest 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is sold at $46,974, while the most expensive trim will cost you $96,874. On the bright side, the Ford F-150 Lightning is eligible for the tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.