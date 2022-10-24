Ford's F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Just Got Even Faster

When the Ford F-150 Lightning was delivered this year, it became America's best-selling electric pickup. It follows in the footsteps of the original Ford F-150, which has been the best America's selling pickup for over 40 years. However, Ford F-150 Lightning is faster, with more torque than the Ford F-150 — so we took it on a test drive and were impressed with its performance.

One particularly cool thing about the Ford F-150 Lightning is that you can use it to power your home during an outage — this is a feature that most electric vehicles have not yet implemented. Ford's electric pickup is also designed with hands-free technology that makes it easier to drive. We haven't even got the best of it yet since the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning model is on the way, and it comes with more electric range than the 2022 model. But will Ford make it faster? New details have emerged that the Ford F-150 Lightning just got quicker!