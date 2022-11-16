Five Reasons The New 2023 Toyota Prius Is A Big Deal

We first heard of the 2023 Toyota Prius in early November, the eagerly-anticipated fifth-generation model of Toyota's breakthrough hybrid car. The Prius name and its expanding lineage have gone a long way since its debut in 1997 as Toyota's first-ever hybrid car, and the world's first mass-produced hybrid vehicle. It came to the U.S. market in 2001 and immediately became the symbol of "greener motoring" among eco-conscious buyers and Hollywood bigwigs.

Equipped with a hybrid-electric powertrain capable of returning up to 50 mpg, the Prius was never about style, performance, or sporty handling. However, the all-new 2023 Prius will change all that. We can't help but admire Toyota's newfound styling idiom to make its hybrid and hydrogen cars look more desirable than ever before.

It started with the sharp-looking Mirai FCEV that debuted in 2021, and the recently unveiled 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. We're proud to say the new Prius has never been prettier, and is one of the five reasons Toyota's hybrid car deserves a second look.