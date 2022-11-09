Toyota's Next-Gen Prius Reveal May Be Just Around The Corner

The Prius has been Toyota's spearhead into hybrid technology ever since it practically invented the segment over two decades ago. Over the years, the car has evolved from essentially a two-door Toyota Echo with some batteries in the trunk to the current Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid full of all manner of fuel-sipping gizmos. Prius models have never been known for speed, and the newest one isn't particularly exciting to drive, but it's hard to argue with up to 640 miles to a tank of gas (unless, of course, you're driving an EV).

In 2022, Toyota has been lagging behind in the world of electric-only models, but the brand is still putting its share of blood, sweat, and batteries into the Prius and the hybrid technology that drives it. So far, there have been four total generations of Prius. Today, Toyota is announcing the newest generation of the venerable hybrid.