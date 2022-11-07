The Reason Toyota's EV Platforms Are Way Behind The Competition

In the world of electric vehicles, major automakers like Ford and General Motors played second fiddle to EV-specific companies like Tesla for a few years. With the exception of the Nissan Leaf, it was at least a few years until established car companies brought any serious EVs to the market. Now, in 2022, Ford has the F-150 Lightning, GM has the Bolt and a slew of upcoming Ultium equipped models like the EV Silverado and Equinox. Volkswagen offers its iD.4, and Nissan is still soldiering forward with the Leaf. Stellantis is playing catch-up in the U.S. with the EV Ram, but it plans to have a truck within the next couple years.

Fortunately, now there are several options from large automakers for EV customers. One company, however, has been noticeably absent from the EV conversation, which is unusual as it's not only one of the largest automakers on the planet. It's also partly responsible for many advances in EV technology that are used today. That company is Toyota.