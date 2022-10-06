Toyota's Electric Car Is Back On Sale After An Embarrassing Setback

Toyota's first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, has been stuck in limbo for a while. While it certainly looks like an impressive EV, Toyota has had its fair share of trouble with the vehicle, and some of that trouble was actually potentially very dangerous to owners. Toyota had to recall 2,700 bZ4Xs due to major issues, putting a large dampener on its plans of expanding into the EV market and catching up to the many rivals that have already done so.

This is especially unfortunate because there is some pressure on Toyota to speed up its expansion into battery EVs. However, according to a statement made by Toyota itself, the company is still not convinced that is the best way to go. Many automakers are currently prioritizing EVs, and Toyota has also made a sizeable $5.6 billion investment into its expansion in that direction, but it believes there are other ways worth considering, too.

In the statement, the automaker said, "Toyota believes there is more than one option for achieving carbon neutrality." The company seems eager to try to meet the needs of various customers and doesn't put all of its eggs in one basket. Unfortunately, where EVs are concerned, it has definitely had a rough start, but it seems like things are about to get better.