2023 Toyota Prius Trim Levels: What's The Difference?

It's hard to believe that Toyota's Prius — completely redesigned for 2023 — represents the fifth generation of the oft-maligned hybrid. Hardcore gearheads mock the Prius for being a slow, lozenge-shaped rolling virtue signal while EV fans see it as a constant reminder of Toyota's hesitancy to dive head-first into the electric vehicle space like other automakers are doing. Though to be fair, a new CEO at Toyota is much more EV-centric.

In spite of its detractors, the Prius is excellent at what it does: Quietly delivering superior fuel economy (up to 57 MPG combined city/highway) and a lot of room for passengers and cargo without the need to rewire your house for an EV charger or spend hours at a public charging station. It's hard to argue that the 2023 revamp represents the best Prius yet with a striking good look and finally, more horsepower.

Like the outgoing model, the new Prius is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, a choice that will likely be dictated by whether your locale receives snow and other inclement weather. Beyond that decision, three different trim levels are available — LE, XLE, and Limited — each offering a unique set of equipment and price range, so let's take a closer look.