2023 Toyota Prius Trim Levels: What's The Difference?
It's hard to believe that Toyota's Prius — completely redesigned for 2023 — represents the fifth generation of the oft-maligned hybrid. Hardcore gearheads mock the Prius for being a slow, lozenge-shaped rolling virtue signal while EV fans see it as a constant reminder of Toyota's hesitancy to dive head-first into the electric vehicle space like other automakers are doing. Though to be fair, a new CEO at Toyota is much more EV-centric.
In spite of its detractors, the Prius is excellent at what it does: Quietly delivering superior fuel economy (up to 57 MPG combined city/highway) and a lot of room for passengers and cargo without the need to rewire your house for an EV charger or spend hours at a public charging station. It's hard to argue that the 2023 revamp represents the best Prius yet with a striking good look and finally, more horsepower.
Like the outgoing model, the new Prius is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, a choice that will likely be dictated by whether your locale receives snow and other inclement weather. Beyond that decision, three different trim levels are available — LE, XLE, and Limited — each offering a unique set of equipment and price range, so let's take a closer look.
2023 Toyota Prius LE
Though the LE is the most basic trim level, it still offers a plethora of standard features, not the least of which is a 194-horsepower hybrid powertrain that propels it from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. No, you're still not going to be challenging new Corvettes to drag race, but the new Prius is nearly 3.5 seconds quicker to 60 mph than the prior model, which is downright impressive.
In the comfort and convenience department, the Prius LE has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch infotainment screen, six USB ports, a power driver's seat, and an LED lighting package. There's also an advanced driver assistance program called Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 which, according to Autotrader, "includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning with steering assist, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road sign recognition, and automatic high-beam headlights."
The LE trim comes equipped with some fairly basic 17-inch diameter wheels with full covers (a.k.a. hubcaps). What this smallish wheel and tire package might lack in style, it makes up for by delivering the best fuel economy of all three Prius trims by virtue of its low weight. Including a destination fee, the 2023 Toyota Prius LE starts at $28,545. As with all three Prius trim levels, add $1,400 for all-wheel drive.
2023 Toyota Prius XLE
The next step up in the Prius hierarchy is the XLE, which builds on the already substantial LE's equipment list by adding auto on/off headlights, front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking (optional on the LE), rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The XLE also comes with Toyota's SmartKey, a proximity entry system that lets owners lock, unlock, and start the car without touching the key fob or even removing it from a purse or pocket.
The XLE's cabin has some worthwhile upgrades too, including SoftTex synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad. Including destination fee, the Prius XLE pricing starts at $31,990 for the front-wheel drive version or $33,390 for all-wheel drive. Extra cost options includes a glass panel roof, a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a Digital Key smartphone app for locking, unlocking, and starting the vehicle.
2023 Toyota Prius Limited
As the highest trim level, the Prius Limited comes standard equipped with features that are optional on lower trims, such as the aforementioned glass roof, Digital Key, and a larger 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen. However, there are also several upscale inclusions that are unique to the Limited trim level. These include an electrically powered rear hatch, heated and ventilated front seats with memory for the driver's side, and a JBL 8-speaker audio system.
Although the Limited is pretty well loaded, selecting this trim level unlocks a few extra-cost options which aren't available on other trim levels such as heated rear seats and a digital rearview mirror. There's also a bundle of options called the Premium Package ($1,085) that provides a 360-degree camera system and self-parking capability.
With the $1,095 destination fee, the 2023 Toyota Prius Limited costs $35,560 or $36,960 with all-wheel drive. All three Prius trim levels are available for purchase now, as well as a separate plug-in Hybrid version called the Prius Prime.