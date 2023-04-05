2023 Toyota Prius Prime First Drive: Plugging In Is Now Cool

The clouds had finally parted, and sunshine graced the Pacific Coast Highway after a day of rain. I'd just been to the beach for a few photos, and I was silently cruising back to my hotel in EV-mode of my 2023 Toyota Prius Prime test car. I took the break in the weather as a chance to break the silence, rolled down my windows, and cued up the latest 100 Gecs album. I cranked the volume on the sound system as loud as it went, and let "Dumbest Girl Alive" echo off the cliffs of the San Diego coast. People looked at me and my Prius, and I liked it.

This is where the revolutionary nature of the new Prius Prime struck me. Yes, it is a solid car—the Prius, especially the plug-in variant, has always been a solid car—and this one is the quickest, longest-range, most-efficient Prime ever. But this fifth-generation model is also the first one where loudly head-banging to trans rave music inside it doesn't feel out of place. It feels right. Turning heads is what this car does naturally.

The Prius is cool now, and the world is a better place for it.