The New Toyota Prius Looks Like A Hybrid You'd Want To Admit Is Yours
Toyota's newest hybrid isn't due to get its big North American unveil until the LA Auto Show 2022, but the automaker couldn't resist giving us the unexpected sight of a Prius you could dare to call attractive. Gone are the awkward angles, weird style flourishes, and general sense of eco piety over design. In their place, the 2023 Toyota Prius actually looks like a car worth owning up to in the parking lot.
For the Japan-spec car, which will launch this winter in hybrid form and then spring 2023 for the plug-in hybrid, it's the fifth generation of Toyota's hybrid system and its second-generation TNGA platform. There'll be both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, with more of a focus on delivering a rewarding experience from behind the wheel rather than just good economy.
Of course, because this is a Prius, fuel economy does remain a key concern. The new series parallel hybrid system will be offered in 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter forms, market depending, with the same fuel efficiency as the outgoing car but much more power. For the larger gas engine, Toyota says, that could mean 144 kW, or 1.6 times the power of the old model, and with E-Four all-wheel drive there'll be a claimed improvement in stability and low-friction roads like snow.
More EV range from the Prius PHEV
The new Prius plug-in hybrid (PHEV), meanwhile, has a 2.0-liter gas engine and lithium-ion batteries that are positioned under the rear seat. That helps ensure more cargo space and a lower center of gravity, with Toyota promising more eager driving dynamics as a result.
Electric-only range from the PHEV is now around 50% higher than the outgoing Prius plug-in hybrid, Toyota says. There's also a "My Room Mode" which uses an external power source to run the air conditioning and audio system, rather than draining the PHEV's own battery.
There'll also be two accessory power outlets, one in the cabin and one in the trunk. They'll either be able to provide up to 1,500 watts from the battery alone, or by turning on the engine as a generator for longer use. A clever window bracket is included so that cables can be run out of the car without leaving the windows themselves open to the elements.
A less avant-garde cabin
Inside, there's a panoramic view moonroof, and the PHEV gets a new solar panel system which, Toyota says, can provide up to 777 miles of driving per year assuming decent sunlight. There's Toyota Safety Sense with camera-based active safety tech, a remote control Advance Park system for moving in and out of parking spaces, and Toyota Safety Sense standard across all trims.
The cabin gets a cleaner look more like that of the Toyota bZ4X, with a larger center display and a high-mounted digital driver binnacle. Toyota has integrated its Safety Sense warnings into the ambient lighting, too.
In Japan, Toyota will be offering the new Prius as part of a subscription plan, alongside traditional purchase options. What remains to be seen is how much of this makes it to the North American 2023 Prius, along with when exactly that car might arrive on U.S. shores. We'll know more closer to the kick-off of the LA Auto Show 2022.