The New Toyota Prius Looks Like A Hybrid You'd Want To Admit Is Yours

Toyota's newest hybrid isn't due to get its big North American unveil until the LA Auto Show 2022, but the automaker couldn't resist giving us the unexpected sight of a Prius you could dare to call attractive. Gone are the awkward angles, weird style flourishes, and general sense of eco piety over design. In their place, the 2023 Toyota Prius actually looks like a car worth owning up to in the parking lot.

For the Japan-spec car, which will launch this winter in hybrid form and then spring 2023 for the plug-in hybrid, it's the fifth generation of Toyota's hybrid system and its second-generation TNGA platform. There'll be both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, with more of a focus on delivering a rewarding experience from behind the wheel rather than just good economy.

Of course, because this is a Prius, fuel economy does remain a key concern. The new series parallel hybrid system will be offered in 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter forms, market depending, with the same fuel efficiency as the outgoing car but much more power. For the larger gas engine, Toyota says, that could mean 144 kW, or 1.6 times the power of the old model, and with E-Four all-wheel drive there'll be a claimed improvement in stability and low-friction roads like snow.