2023 Nissan Ariya E-4ORCE First Drive: AWD Gives This Stylish EV The Pep It Deserves

The Tesla Model Y is no longer the only option when it comes to all-electric crossovers, and after years of playing catch-up, EVs like the 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE are arriving to widen the field. Nissan's Leaf may have helped grow the electric car segment, but it's the Ariya — more stylish, more capable, and generally more confident — that the Japanese automaker is counting on to popularize it. We just had to wait a while for the right car, and the right configuration, to come along.

Nissan opted for a staggered launch for the Ariya. The more affordable, front-wheel drive Ariya landed in the U.S. first, with deliveries beginning in the fall of 2022. Starting $4k more, from $47,190 (plus destination), the Ariya e-4ORCE promised a few good reasons to be patient.

All-wheel drive is, unsurprisingly, popular among drivers living in cold-weather states, where increased traction in snow and ice is not just a nicety but a necessity. However, there are also clear performance advantages. The Ariya FWD does 0-60 mph in a quoted 7.2 seconds, but the e-4ORCE version trims that to a quoted 4.8 seconds.