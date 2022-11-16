US-Spec 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts With Sleek Look And More Prime EV Range

Have you ever seen those stickers that say, "Cool Prius. —Said no one ever," usually on a Prius itself thanks to the self-deprecating humor of the driver who know their vehicles aren't exactly the most metal? By next year, those might become obsolete as the 2023 Toyota Prius, dare we say, looks pretty rad.

Following its debut in Japan-spec last night, Toyota unveiled the all-new U.S. Spec Prius and Prius Prime on the eve of this years Los Angeles Auto Show. It features a fresh, sleek new look and promises to deliver more fuel efficiency than any Prius that's come before. It might also be a bit more fun to drive, too.

The new Prius has been given a sharp, aerodynamic profile thanks in part to its roofline being lowered two inches while the rear is one inch wider, small tweaks that add up to a more sporty and dynamic look. It's built on a second-generation version of Toyota's TNGA-C platform. This new base is lighter and more rigid, offering a low center of gravity and allowing the Prius to sit with a wider stance and provide a lower driving position. Pair that with a battery placement optimized to support that lower center of gravity and the larger wheels of the XLE trim, and the new Toyota Prius threatens to be sportier than ever.