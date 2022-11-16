US-Spec 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts With Sleek Look And More Prime EV Range
Have you ever seen those stickers that say, "Cool Prius. —Said no one ever," usually on a Prius itself thanks to the self-deprecating humor of the driver who know their vehicles aren't exactly the most metal? By next year, those might become obsolete as the 2023 Toyota Prius, dare we say, looks pretty rad.
Following its debut in Japan-spec last night, Toyota unveiled the all-new U.S. Spec Prius and Prius Prime on the eve of this years Los Angeles Auto Show. It features a fresh, sleek new look and promises to deliver more fuel efficiency than any Prius that's come before. It might also be a bit more fun to drive, too.
The new Prius has been given a sharp, aerodynamic profile thanks in part to its roofline being lowered two inches while the rear is one inch wider, small tweaks that add up to a more sporty and dynamic look. It's built on a second-generation version of Toyota's TNGA-C platform. This new base is lighter and more rigid, offering a low center of gravity and allowing the Prius to sit with a wider stance and provide a lower driving position. Pair that with a battery placement optimized to support that lower center of gravity and the larger wheels of the XLE trim, and the new Toyota Prius threatens to be sportier than ever.
Power and efficiency upgrades
As the Prius imbued with touch more tech and overall attitude, the Prius Prime builds on this while also throwing in a solar roof to charge the battery while parked. When driving, the panels add supplemental power to accessories like the air conditioning unit. Don't worry about it looking like the back of your neighbor's house, the electrodes are seamlessly concealed under the glossy surface.
Powering the Prius is a fifth-generation powertrain married to a larger 2.0-liter engine, supported by a new lithium-ion battery with a 15% increase in power, housed beneath the rear seat. All-wheel drive models make use of a motor to spin the rear wheels for more stability when driving in snowy or slippery weather. Altogether, the system generates 194 hp for the front-wheel drive models, and Toyota claims it can go zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds.
The all-wheel drive versions sneak in two extra horses and are said to get up to 60 mph in seven seconds flat, while the Prius Prime squeezes out 220 hp and boasts a zero to 60 time of 6.6 seconds.
Though there's an emphasis on increased performance, Toyota hasn't forgotten that the Prius' main party trick is fuel efficiency. Details are light on the range, but the base Prius LE FWD is able to achieve a rating of 57 combined mpg, making it the most fuel-efficient Prius ever. Toyota says the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid should achieve around 50% more electric-only range than the outgoing version, which is rated for 25 miles.
Primed for convenience
Naturally, there is a host of convenient tech baked into each Prius. Passengers will have access to a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed by the automaker's connected technologies team. Along with the in-car features, the system can receive over-the-air updates to keep the Toyota as up-to-date as the hardware will allow. If touch isn't your thing, you can also shout "hey Toyota" to activate the voice command system and ask the system for directions, adjust the volume and even the cabin temperature. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available, and two phones can be paired via Bluetooth at the same time.
4G connectivity turns the Prius into a mobile, wireless hotspot, free to try for a month, while SiriusXM radio comes free for three months. Connecting to the Wi-Fi allows users to link their Apple Music or Amazon Music subscriptions directly onboard if they so desire. Whichever music platform you fancy, the Prius offers a JBL premium audio system with eight speakers for audiophiles looking for an upgrade.
The Prius Prime throws in a few additional upgrades for even more convenience. It will include lane change assist, cross traffic alerts, and a new traffic jam assist. This is meant to ease the frustration of low-speed, stop-and-go traffic with hands-free steering control and automatic acceleration and braking based on the behavior of traffic. This only works under 25 mph and so long as the in-cabin camera can verify the driver is paying attention.
Eyes on the road
All that connectivity allows for enhanced safety options like Safety Connect. This system gives drivers access to emergency assistance through a dedicated "SOS" button, 24/7 roadside assistance, and collision notifications and a stolen car tracker. Drivers can also receive vehicle health reports and maintenance alerts.
Speaking of alerts, the 2023 Prius includes its TSS or Toyota Safety Sense as standard. This is a suite of systems that includes pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, and proactive driving assist. That last one is a new assist that employs gentle, automatic braking in certain scenarios when it detects a nearby pedestrian, vehicle or cyclist.
The new car also lets drivers communicate directly to it by way of the Toyota smartphone app. On it, they can receive the aforementioned reports, turn headlights off or on, honk the horn, and can use the phones as digital keys.
Pricing and on-sale dates for the 2023 Prius and Prius Prime aren't yet available, but we'll find out both in the first half of next year. In the meantime, get your "My Prius is cool, actually" stickers on order.