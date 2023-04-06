2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid First Drive: CUV By The Numbers

When I buy a car, I do it pretty unscientifically. I look at performance, spaciousness, and price, yes, but I can't pretend I am the most rational buyer; if the vibe on the test drive feels right, that matters vastly more in my mind than the specifics of the drivetrain or the cubic feet of cargo space. Call it romanticism—or irrationality—but I believe the most enjoyable cars are emotional purchases.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid respectfully disagrees with me. It is the accountant of SUVs. This crossover is built entirely out of logos; distinctive character is in very short supply in the Corolla Cross Hybrid, but it checks the spec-sheet boxes with gusto. It has great mileage, a competitive base price, and adequate space and power. It's simply that, in exchange for this numerical prowess, the Corolla Cross Hybrid has the personality of a warm glass of milk before a 9:15 bedtime on a Friday night.