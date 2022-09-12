2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Review: Going The Distance

As much as enthusiasts decry the crossoverization of American highways, there's little likelihood of the lifted wagons disappearing from our roads any time soon. There's no disputing, for example, the relative ease in entry and egress — especially when wrangling infants and small children. As crossovers are generally larger and heavier than the sedans they've replaced, however, fuel economy tends to suffer. Where a midsized sedan might average well over 30 mpg, a conventional cute-ute might struggle to manage 25 mpg. That adds up to a noticeable difference each time you stop at the pump.

Mercifully, the wonder that is hybrid technology is trickling up from subcompacts into larger, more mainstream vehicles. While eye-popping EPA figures may not be appearing on the window sticker of these bigger cars, a significant improvement in economy can make things just that bit better. One of the latest salvos in the hybrid crossover war is this 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, capable of (when properly equipped) an estimated 43mpg. For basically any car, that's impressive. For a crossover with plenty of comfort, though, it's a game changer.