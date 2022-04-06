The 15 Most Fuel Efficient Cars You Can Buy In 2022

With gas prices rising, fuel economy is a major consideration when purchasing a new car. Luckily, tremendous strides have been made in terms of fuel efficiency, and these days a gallon of gas will get you further than you might think.

As you might expect, this list is very hybrid-heavy. Hybrids offer levels of efficiency that fuel-only cars can't compete with. However, we have excluded plug-in hybrids as they could technically get infinite miles to the gallon if you purely rely on charging them.

Another worthy thing to note is the variety you see in modern hybrids. This list isn't limited to compact eco-wagons; we'll discuss SUVs, AWD models, and even a few luxury options.

There is some flexibility in this list. A lot of the time, fuel efficiency will depend on how you use your car. Spending most of your time driving in the city or on the highway will have a bearing on what vehicle you should choose if you want to get the most out of your gas tank.

Here are the most fuel-efficient cars of 2022.