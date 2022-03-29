FirstBuild's Arden Is A Real Pellet Smoker For Indoor Kitchens

Barbecue fans can easily discern "authentic" smoked flavors based on how they smell and taste, making indoor-safe options like liquid smoke flavors less than appealing. That same authentic smoking process often involves wood (typically in the form of pellets), which is the preferred medium used by those who consider themselves true barbecue connoisseurs. In a perfect world, one would be able to smoke cheeses, meats, and other products within their own kitchen.

Enter Arden, the first of its kind smoker that manages to do exactly that. In a nutshell, this kitchen appliance is a barbecue smoker that uses wooden pellets and precise thermal management to, the company claims, perfectly barbecue your meats, veggies, and more. The device generates and circulates the smoke from wood pellets to create an authentic smoky smell and taste while also preventing the smoke from escaping and stinking up your house.

It's a dream come true for barbecue fans, but the promises don't end there. Arden's large capacity has room to cook three racks of ribs all at the same time or any combination of meats, corn, cocktail garnishes, and more, according to FirstBuild. Due to its compact size and enclosed structure, the appliance likewise requires a fraction of the number of wood pellets you'd use in a conventional outdoor smoker, as well.