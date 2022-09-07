2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive: Fan Service With A Smile

So what's it like to drive? Does it change the Supra experience? The short answer is an admittedly underwhelming "kind of."

As a whole, having a manual transmission to fiddle with doesn't dramatically change the Supra experience; it remains a quick, sporty plaything with a waggy tail when its overexcited. Taking it for more than a few spins around Utah Motorsports Park's track, the Supra's new gearbox stayed mostly out of the way while I mashed the rear-wheel coupe around a hot and sticky track. That sensation of getting up to speed and slamming into third is wildly satisfying, completely justifying its inclusion in the sports car. iMT is on by default, so wether you're blipping the throttle on your own or letting the software do it, the transitions are smooth.

Perhaps the only downsides are how numb the clutch can feel when seeking out the contact point and how the short-throw shifter sometimes fails to slot into position with any amount of confidence in a performance setting, bringing with it a moment of hesitation on the driver's part lest they break something. Overall, they're minor gripes but point to how the AT Supra is the better choice for a competitive setting.