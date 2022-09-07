2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive: Fan Service With A Smile
You asked and Toyota delivered. For the 2023 model year, the GR Supra can be fitted with a manual transmission if you desire. Fans of the legacy nameplate had been vocal about the lack of manual option ever since the sports coupe returned in 2019. "Customer demand for a manual transmission Supra was so strong, we started working on it in year one," Mike Tripp, Toyota's VP of Vehicle Marketing and Communications told SlashGear.
For those that might need a refresher, the GR Supra has two engine options, a 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6. The new manual gearbox is available exclusively for the latter, while the ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic remains the sole transmission option for the Supra 2.0.
Go Shift Yourself
The 3.0-liter engine produces 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels regardless of the choice of transmission. Toyota claims the Supra 3.0 can sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds when fitted with the automatic transmission. With the new manual? 4.2 seconds. Yes, slower. But by a very small margin, and the #savethemanuals crowd didn't demand a manual for the increased speed, they wanted it for all the reasons enthusiasts stick to stick.
Supra Size Me
As for the 6-speed itself, its a ZF-sourced piece of equipment, same as the Supra's automatic and a familiar sight in the BMW parts department. The gearbox features intelligent manual transmission (iMT) functionality, allowing for easier up-and-downshifts, with the system automatically rev-matching for the latter. Along with the new transmission, the MY2023 Supra receive new shock absorbers and a retuned suspension for improved roll balance and ride comfort. An active rear sport diff will be standard on all 3.0 models.
Not only will the manual transmission be an option for 3.0 and 3.0 Premium trims, a new A91-MT special edition will herald its arrival. Limited to 500 units, the special edition Supra will come in a matte white "Burnout" color and CU Later Gray, and both will be complemented by a hazelnut leather trimmed interior.
GR Attitude
So what's it like to drive? Does it change the Supra experience? The short answer is an admittedly underwhelming "kind of."
As a whole, having a manual transmission to fiddle with doesn't dramatically change the Supra experience; it remains a quick, sporty plaything with a waggy tail when its overexcited. Taking it for more than a few spins around Utah Motorsports Park's track, the Supra's new gearbox stayed mostly out of the way while I mashed the rear-wheel coupe around a hot and sticky track. That sensation of getting up to speed and slamming into third is wildly satisfying, completely justifying its inclusion in the sports car. iMT is on by default, so wether you're blipping the throttle on your own or letting the software do it, the transitions are smooth.
Perhaps the only downsides are how numb the clutch can feel when seeking out the contact point and how the short-throw shifter sometimes fails to slot into position with any amount of confidence in a performance setting, bringing with it a moment of hesitation on the driver's part lest they break something. Overall, they're minor gripes but point to how the AT Supra is the better choice for a competitive setting.
Like What You Like
With that said, the connection a manual gearbox provides the driver goes beyond mechanical. It brings with it feedback and understanding of the car's operation that can't be replicated with an automatic. While the manual transmission's relevancy is diminishing due to the availability of quicker, more performance-oriented automatic transmissions and the progression towards gear-less electric cars, its evident that there's still a demand for those seeking a traditional sports car experience. We need to look no further than Toyota's ever expanding GR performance lineup, which is happy to cater to MT enthusiasts, offering up this gearbox in the GR 86, Yaris and the upcoming GR Corolla. Indeed, the latter is offered exclusively in stick.
It's the same story with competitors like the Honda Civic Type R. Its sibling car, the Acura Integra, retains the manual as an option, though we imagine if any sporty Type S model emerges, it will likely follow suit with the Civic.
The Bottom Line
Finding discussions online about which transmission is better isn't exactly difficult. You might've even visited a few of those... let's say "passionate" debates before coming here. Both sides may have compelling arguments, but when it comes to enjoyment, there's no need to justify the addition. As capable as the Supra is, its boisterous performance and cartoonish styling make it a fun treat for anyone either behind the wheel or watching it whizz past. Adding a stick and a clutch for people who want to better enjoy their beloved sports car is reason enough for its inclusion on the options sheet. As it turns out, people are allowed to simply want things because they enjoy them, performance be damned.
"Better" doesn't always translate to more fun, and for a car already as enjoyable as the Supra, the manual gearbox is an extra scoop of ice cream on an already teetering cone.
The Manual Supra is already making its way to dealer lots. Expect them to go for an MSRP of $52,500 for the GR Supra 3.0 Base MT, $55,650 for the Premium MT, and $58,345 for the limited edition A91-MT.